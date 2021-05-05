Lenovo Yoga 6 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $800

That's $60 under our mention from three weeks ago, $260 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82FN0032US
-
Published 3 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
It's a savings of $100 off the list price. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Pentium Gold 7505 2GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H800G7US
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Save $160 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
Apply coupon code "YOGA50" to cut the prices by half for these laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Yoga C940 i5 1080p 14" 2-in-1 Laptop for $625 after coupon ($625 off).
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Save up to $630 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from $199. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Alienware Area 51M R2 10th-Gen. i7 17.3" 300Hz Gaming Laptop for $2,139.99 ($630 off).
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
That's a current low by $20, and tied with our mention from October as the best price we've ever seen. Altogether that's a great deal on this in-season shirt. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in many colors (pictured in Angel Blue).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Apply coupon code "AMDGAMING21" to get this deal. That's $150 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHZ 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB hard drive
- Radeon RX 5500 4GB GPU
- 802.11AX (2 x 2) WiFi & Bluetooth 5.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90RB0001US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
Apply code "MOMSLOVETABS" to save $100 off the list price. It's a low by $59, although most charge at least $382. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6G0006US
That's $50 under our September mention, $280 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11AD0027US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|24%
|--
|$800
|Buy Now
|Lenovo
|$860 (exp 2 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register