Lenovo Yoga 6 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $800
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Lenovo Yoga 6 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop
$800 $1,060
free shipping

That's $60 under our mention from three weeks ago, $260 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay
  • functions as a tablet or laptop
  • 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen IPS display
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 82FN0032US
