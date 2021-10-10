It's the lowest price we've seen and a low today by $201. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.80GHz
- 8" HD (1280 x 800) IPS touchscreen display
- 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC
- Android 8.1
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: ZA690000US
Save on over 40 items, including keyboards, mice, monitors, laptops, power banks, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Flex 5i 11th-Gen i3 13.3" 2-in-1 Chromebook for $424.99 via coupon "WEEKENDDB2" ($115 off).
- Many items have individual coupon codes displayed on the product page.
That's the lowest price we could find by $222. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to save $287 off list price, and make it the best price we've seen.
Update: The specs have been corrected. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WE0016US
That's the best price we could find by $202. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- New, rounded design
- Redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android Apps
- Improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
That's a savings of $30. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- Up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
That's $8 off and the lowest price it's been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- It facilitates deep learning prototyping on any platform with a USB port
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to drop it to $33.99. That's $26 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and a savings of $166 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- extra bass
- call functions
- built-in microphone
- ambient sound mode
- Model: WFSP800N/L
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
it's $30 under our July mention of a factory-sealed model and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's currently $100 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Re_Tech_Deals via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
Use code "YOGA6AMDDB1" for a savings of $260. It's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core PU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82ND0001US
It's $80 under what you'd pay at another Lenovo storefront. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
