eBay · 37 mins ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i7 16" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD (2019)
$1,699 $2,399
free shipping

That's $500 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Space Gray.
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 16" 3072x1920 IPS display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB graphics
  • macOS
  • Model: MVVJ2LLA
