- Available in Space Gray.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB graphics
- macOS
- Model: MVVJ2LLA
Published 37 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
- In Space Gray.
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YJ1LL/A
- Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
- A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
- 6th-gen Intel Core i5-6267U Skylake 2.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MLUQ2LL/A
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: MWP42LL/A
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
- It requires that you sign up for one new line.
- This promotion is also available on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro.
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
