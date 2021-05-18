Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i5 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,200

That's $100 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by at least $800.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 3840 x 2160 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 20UB000SUS
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Apply coupon code "NEWYOGASALE2" to get this deal. That's $419 off and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82BJ0005US
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
That's $716 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 3840x2400 UHD+ LCD touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "STUDENT100" to save $250 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
It's the lowest price we could find by $90.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
That's $11 less than Speck charges direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- keeps 1 to 3 cards
- privacy compartment
- works with most cases and devices
It's one of the few RTX 2080 graphics cards currently in stock.
Update: Coupon code "GeForce2080" now drops it to $1,059.99. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3072 CUDA Cores with boost clock up to 1815 MHz
- 8GB GDDR6 memory, up to 496GB/s memory bandwidth
- dual cooling fans
- NVIDIA G-SYNC and HDR
- Turing architecture
- Model: 4X61A22496
Apply code "SNEAKYTABSALE" to save $45 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB Emmc storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
It's $90 cheaper than a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA000LUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|61%
|$1250 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$1200
|Buy Now
|Lenovo
|$1300 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register