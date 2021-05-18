Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i5 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,200
eBay
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i5 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$1,200 $3,149
free shipping

That's $100 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by at least $800.) Buy Now at eBay

  Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 3840 x 2160 IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Model: 20UB000SUS
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 61% $1250 (exp 3 mos ago) $1200 Buy Now
Lenovo   $1300 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price