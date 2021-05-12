Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop for $730

It's the lowest price we could find by $195. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82FG00DGUS
-
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
It's a $100 price low. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Pentium Gold 7505 2GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H800G7US
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
That's a $50 drop since our mention from April, $141 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WE00SXUS
Save on over a dozen items including computers, headphones, TVs, a massage gun, webcams, and not least an inflatable bounce house. (Think of the quiet time it will give you all summer.) Most qualify for free shipping. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
That's $750 below list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 3840x2400 InfinityEdge touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE35" to get this deal on regular price rugged laptops and tablets. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 5420 i3 Kaby Lake 1080p 14" Rugged Laptop for $1,298.70 after coupon ($699 off).
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 2 1/4" x 1 3/4" x 1 1/2"
- built-in handles
- snap lids
- Model: 0.14A5PK
Shop over 50 office chairs in a range of styles and materials from Realspace, Shaquille O'Neal, Serta, and more. Prices start at $70. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Pictured is the Serta Smart Layers Arlington AIR Executive Chair for $230 ($100 off).
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Pentium Gold 22" All-in-One Desktop PC for $449.99 ($120 off).
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
It's $90 cheaper than a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA000LUS
Apply coupon code "SAVEMORE" to $662.39. That's $23 under our last mention, $238 off list, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82A50000US
That's $50 under our September mention, $280 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11AD0027US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|17%
|--
|$730
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register