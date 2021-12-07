That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $4. Buy Now at QVC
- dual multi-surface
- adaptive navigation
- 3-stage cleaning system
- Model: R694020
- UPC: 885155027221
That is a $101 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi
- voice control
- smart mapping
- Model: m611020
That's the best price we could find by $199. Buy Now at Best Buy
- smart mapping
- works w/ Alexa
- high efficiency filter
- Model: i755020
That's $230 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by iRobot via eBay
- smart navigation
- dual multi-surface brushes
- Model: Roomba i4
Most sellers charge $50 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- mops and sweeps hard floors
- bagless
- includes one reusable microfiber dry sweeping cloth, one reusable microfiber damp mopping cloth, multi-purpose cleaning pad, Pro-Clean reservoir pad
- Model: 380t
At $75 off the list price, this makes an excellent gift for pretty much anyone on your list! Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee and bag an extra 5% off; otherwise, orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
Apply coupon code "ISNSVZAT" and clip the coupon to drop the price to $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and to a total savings of $68. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Airrobo Direct via Amazon.
- 2,600Pa suction
- app controlled
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- runs up to 140 minutes per full charge
- Model: P10
It's the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
You'll pay $151 more if purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available with a Black or White Braava Jet M6 Mop.
- smart mapping
- self-emptying
- precision jet spray on mop
- voice command or iRobot Home app controlled
- Model: 4720096
With coupon code "SAVEONFAVES", it's a $25 drop from yesterday's mention of a refurb, $150 under the lowest price we could find for a new one (most stores charge at least $749), and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- smart mapping
- works w/ Alexa
- high efficiency filter
- Model: i755020
You'd pay $27 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- adaptive navigation
- dirt detect sensors
- up to 90 minutes per charge
- Model: 670
- UPC: 885155015372
It's $59 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- INTELLIGENTLY WORKS AROUND YOUR LIFE - Take vacuuming off your mind with Roomba 694 Robot Vacuums personalized cleaning suggestions powered by the unique intelligence of iRobot Genius that learns your habits and your routines.
- 3-STAGE CLEANING POWER - The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.
- FOCUSED CLEANING YOU CAN COUNT ON - iRobot's Patented Dirt Detect Technology allows the Roomba 694 robot vacuum to detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly.
- DON'T LET MESSES MESS WITH YOUR SCHEDULE - Simply use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant* to tell the Roomba 694 robot to vacuum and consider it done.
- A FULL SUITE OF ADVANCED SENSORS - You dont have to worry about Roomba 694 Series Robot Vacuum getting around your home to get the job done: A full suite of advanced sensors allow this robot to navigate under and around furniture, and along edges, while Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs.
- DUAL MULTI-SURFACE BRUSHES - Instead of using a single bristle brush, Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum works with Dual Multi-Surface Brushes, that flex to adjust to different floor types.
- AUTOMATICALLY RECHARGES - Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.
- ADAPTS TO MULTIPLE FLOOR SURFACES - Unique Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head is specifically designed to tackle cleaning on multiple floor sufaces including hard wood and carpet. Head automatically adjusts to different heights of flooring for the best clean.
- iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from non-authorized resellers, & will not cover claims, provide service or offer replacements for products purchased from these sellers.
