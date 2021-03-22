New
Ends Today
Newegg · 1 hr ago
$42 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "93XQR23" to get the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: HDTB410XK3AA
Details
Comments
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|16%
|$45 (exp 6 mos ago)
|$42
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$45 (exp 1 hr ago)
|--
|Check Price
