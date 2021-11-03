That's $6 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Published 31 min ago
That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of 5Gbps
- USB-C ready and USB 3.0 compatible
- includes USB-C and USB-A cables
- Model: HDTX140XSCCA
Save on three hard drive capacities, each with three read speed options. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Netac via eBay.
- Pictured is the Netac 250GB 500MB/S USB-C Portable SSD for $33.99 (low by $6).
That's the best price we could find by $22, and it's even $10 less than you'd pay for a refurb at GameStop. Buy Now at Amazon
- stores 50+ games
- plugs directly into USB 3.0 port of any-generation PS4 system (software version 4.50 or higher)
- Model: STGD2000104
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- 540MB/s transfer speed
- Model: CT1000X6SSD9
That's the same price as our May refurb mention; most stores charge over $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK-WESN
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
That's the second-lowest price we've seen for a TCL 55" 4K Roku Smart TV. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4K resolution
- HDR
- Roku remote app
- Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S21
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's $40 under our September mention, $143 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE310XBA-K01US
- UPC: 753575028848
That's a savings of $90 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped via Best Buy.
- Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+
- voice remote w/ Alexa
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- live TV, streaming channels, and apps w/ Fire TV
- Model: 50C350KU
