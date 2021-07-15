Segway Ninebot ES4 Folding Electric Kick Scooter for $670

New
Adorama · 56 mins ago
$670 $770
free shipping
It's a savings of $100 off the list price. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- 18.6 MPH max speed
- 8" non-pneumatic tires
- front and rear shock absorption
- built-in front LED lights
- IP54 water-resistant
- Model: 40.13.0000.50
Details
Comments
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
Hyper XLR800 12V ATV Ride-On
$170 for members $200
pickup
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee (averages $17).
Features
- 2 speeds: forward and reverse
- rear storage area
- LED headlights
- 4-wheel suspension
- speeds range from 3.8 to 5mph
- Model: SMS-XLR-8012
Wayfair · 1 mo ago
Backyard Games & Activity Deals at Wayfair
from $12
free shipping w/ $35
Shop and save on over 2,000 items including cornhole sets, trampolines, swing sets, bounce houses, badminton sets, and so much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Major League Toss Baseball Bean Bag Toss Game Cornhole Set for $173.99 ($40 off).
Amazon · 1 mo ago
LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R
$56 $70
free shipping
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item is currently out of stock but can be purchased now to be fulfilled when it returns in stock on June 4.
Features
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646-pieces
- Model: 42107
eBay · 2 wks ago
Refurbished Swagtron Swagger 5 Foldable Electric Scooter
$187 $329
free shipping
That's $133 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Claim This via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
Features
- 18 mph max speed
- disc brakes
- 250-watt motor
- cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: SWGR5-2-F
Adorama · 2 wks ago
Jamo S Speakers at Adorama
40% to 70% off
free shipping
Shop over 30 speakers, sets, and pairs. Shop Now at Adorama
Tips
- Pictured is the Jamo S 803 Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $109 (low by $70).
Adorama · 1 mo ago
Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar
$650 $750
free shipping
That's the best price we could find for any color by $100. Buy Now at Adorama
Tips
- Available in Lake Placid Blue.
Features
- maple fretboard
- Player Series pickups
- 2-point tremolo bridge
- bridge pickup tone control
- Model: 0144570502
Adorama · 5 days ago
Klipsch R-625FA Dolby Atmos Floor Standing Speaker Pair
$519 $1,378
free shipping
That's $441 less than the best price at Amazon. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- Main Channel: 6.5" Copper Spun Magnetically Shielded IMG Woofers
- Height Channel: 5.25" Copper Spun Magnetically Shielded IMG Woofers
- rear-firing bass reflex ports
- Model: R-625FA
Adorama · 2 days ago
Jamo S 803 Dolby Atmos Ready Bookshelf Speaker Pair
$109 $229
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- 1" Soft Dome Tweeter
- 5" Polyfiber Woofer
- Model: 1064328
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Adorama
|12%
|--
|$670
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register