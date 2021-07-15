Segway Ninebot ES4 Folding Electric Kick Scooter for $670
New
Adorama · 56 mins ago
Segway Ninebot ES4 Folding Electric Kick Scooter
$670 $770
free shipping

It's a savings of $100 off the list price. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 18.6 MPH max speed
  • 8" non-pneumatic tires
  • front and rear shock absorption
  • built-in front LED lights
  • IP54 water-resistant
  • Model: 40.13.0000.50
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Adorama Segway
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 12% -- $670 Buy Now