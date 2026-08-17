At Amazon, get the Segway Portable Power Station Cube 1000 for $330. It's the second-best deal we've seen for this model. It packs a 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery with 2200W of AC output, expandable to 4400W, and can recharge 1kWh in just 1.2 hours. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2200W AC output, expandable to 4400W
- 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery rated for over 4000 charge cycles
- Expandable up to 5kWh with additional battery packs (sold separately)
- Recharges 1kWh in 1.2 hours, supports 1250W AC and 800W solar charging
- IP56 rated, magnesium alloy shell construction
- Weighs 36 lb. and measures 16.4" x 14.1" x 15.2"
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Published 26 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get this 16" Undercarriage Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment for $25. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pressure washer attachment. It works as both a chassis washer for cars, trucks, and RVs and a water broom for flat surfaces like driveways and patios, and it comes with four extension wands, including a flexible curved option for reaching under vehicles. The attachment handles up to 4,000 PSI and fits most gas and electric pressure washers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16" wide cleaning head with 4 spray nozzles
- Includes 4 extension wands, including a 10.5" flexible curved wand and three 14" straight wands
- Rated for up to 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick coupling fittings compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers
- Doubles as a water broom for cleaning flat surfaces like driveways and patios
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get this 2-Gallon Electric Weed Sprayer for $29 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It runs on a rechargeable battery for up to 3 hours per charge, eliminating the need for manual pumping, and includes 5 interchangeable nozzles for different spray patterns. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-gallon (8-liter) tank capacity
- 7.4V motor with rechargeable 3000mAh battery
- Up to 3 hours of continuous spraying per charge
- Includes 5 interchangeable spray nozzles
- 3.6-foot hose with adjustable shoulder strap
- Transparent tank for monitoring liquid level
This eBay outlet offers certified refurbished EGO outdoor power equipment at up to 40% off, all from an authorized seller. The lineup spans everything from a $75 extension pole to a $5,599 Z6 zero-turn riding mower, with plenty of trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and batteries in between. Free shipping applies across the listings. Shop Now at eBay
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
You can get the Segway Cube 2000 at its best-ever price today at Amazon, as it's selling for $500. You'd pay as much as $1,700 for this elsewhere. The 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery supports 4,000+ charge cycles and carries an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance. Capacity is expandable to 5kWh by stacking up to three additional battery packs (sold separately). Buy Now at Amazon
- 2200W AC power
- 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery
- Expandable to 5kWh
- Includes dual 100W USB-C ports
- IP56 water and dust resistance
- Model: CUBE-2000
More Offers
At Amazon, get the Segway Portable Power Station Cube 1000 for $313. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. Its 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery is rated for over 4,000 cycles and carries an IP56 rating. Capacity is expandable up to 5kWh by stacking up to four additional battery packs (sold separately). Buy Now at Amazon
- 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery
- 2200W AC output (expandable to 4400W)
- Expandable up to 5kWh w/ 4 BTX-1000 expansion batteries
- 1250W AC & 800W solar input; 1kWh recharged in 1.2 hrs
- IP56-rated; 4000+ cycle rating
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|33%
|$313 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$330
|Buy Now
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