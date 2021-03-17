That's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Toolup via eBay.
- keyless Quik-Lok blade clamp
- all-metal gear case
- variable speed trigger
- Model: 2420-20
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- for use on plywood, paneling, and fence boards
- 3-3/8" carbide blade
- Model: BDCMTTS
It's the best price we could find by $7, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000 rpm
- cutting depth adjustment and spindle lock
- dust port
- Model: WX429L
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- single bevel
- 15-amp motor
- 0° to 52° miter angle range
- 0° to 45° bevel range
- Model: C10FCGS
- UPC: 717709027633
That's $6 less than you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.5 amp motor & variable speed of up to 3,000 SPM
- Wire Guard Sightline channel that improves visibility to cut line
- tilting base plate for bevel cuts
- dust blower
- Model: BDEJS300C
- UPC: 043916798135, 043936592652, 885911374200, 043953892315, 787721747994, 043958492855, 784497181052
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
To get this deal, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout. That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 6" Oregon bar & chain
- brushless motor
- cut up to 3" diameter
- battery and charger included
- Model: 2527-21
You'd pay $110 more at most other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- Add to cart to see this price.
- 4-mode driving speed
- Brushless motor delivers 1300 in. lbs. of fastening torque
- Contractor bag
- Hex impact driver
- Reciprocating saw
- M12 charger
- Blade
- Belt clip
- M12 XC4.0 battery pack
- M12 CP2.0 battery pack
- Model: 2593-22
That's $30 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- Battery and charger sold separately.
- 1,500 lumens
- magnetic base
- rotating light head
- 2" clamp
- Model: 2365-20
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|63%
|--
|$62
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register