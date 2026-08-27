In Home Depot's Labor Day Sale, this Milwaukee M12 FUEL Cut Off Saw starter kit is down to just $189. It's a massive drop and costs less than half of its original price of $439. It comes with two M12 XC 5.0 Ah batteries and a charger. Home Depot states this version runs with 25% more power and 25% cooler than the previous model. Shipping is free and the deal ends on September 9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Balanced, in-line design suitable for one-handed use
- Accessories includes: 1 metal cut off wheel, 1 carbide abrasive blade and 1 diamond tile blade
- Includes 2 batteries and a charger
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Expires 9/10/2026
Published 26 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Hammacher Schlemmer 12V Mini 3" Cordless Circular Saw is $39.99 at SideDeal, down from $80. It runs on a 12V motor with up to 1,600 RPM and includes a carrying case, two batteries, multiple blade types, and gloves. You'd pay $50 at Walmart. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 12V motor delivers up to 1,600 RPM
- Cuts through wood, drywall, tile, PVC, and more
- Measures 8.5" long by 4" wide by 2.75" high
- Built-in guide scale with a 20mm cutting range
- Integrated dust exhaust pipe for a cleaner workspace
- Rechargeable battery offers up to 4 hours of use on a 2-hour charge
We've pictured the Hammacher Schlemmer 12V Mini 3" Cordless Circular Saw, on sale at SideDeal for $39.99, down from $80. It runs up to 4 hours on a 2-hour charge and comes with two batteries, three blade types, a carrying case, and gloves included. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Powered by a 12V motor delivering up to 1,600 RPM
- 3" blade with a 20mm cutting range and built-in guide scale
- Cordless design runs up to 4 hours on a 2-hour charge
- Includes a nylon sanding blade, metal saw blade, grinder blade, two 12V batteries, carrying case, power adapter, and gloves
- Compact enough to fit in a standard toolbox
- Integrated dust exhaust pipe for a cleaner workspace
This DeWalt Atomic reciprocating saw is $129, down from $179 at Home Depot. It's the best price we found by at least $16. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
- tool-free blade release
- brushless motor
- LED light
- variable speed trigger
- 2,800 SPM
This certified refurb Skilsaw circular saw is $166.59 at eBay, down from $219. That's $62 less than a new one at Lowe's. Certified Refurbished status means it's been professionally inspected and cleaned, and it carries a 2-year Allstate warranty. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 7-1/4" circular saw with worm drive design
- Includes a carbide-tipped blade
- 53-degree bevel capacity
- Lightweight magnesium construction weighing 4 lb.
- 120V corded electric power source
- Backed by a 2-year warranty
Home Depot's Labor Day Sale has just gone live, with big discounts on appliances, tools, outdoor gear, storage, and even Halloween decor. A Samsung Bespoke French door refrigerator is $1,799, down from $3,199, and a Weber Spirit E-325 propane gas grill is $499, down from $549. The sale also includes thousands of smaller-ticket items like an HDX 27 Gal. storage tote for just $8.98. Shipping is free on most items in this sale. The discounts end on September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Appliances including refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers
- Cordless power tools and outdoor power equipment from brands like RYOBI and Milwaukee
- Outdoor living and patio items, including gas grills
- Storage totes and organization solutions
- Halloween decor also included in the sale
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Walmart offers the Milwaukee 150-lb. Fold Up Hand Truck for $37.92. That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Folds flat for compact storage
- Telescoping handle extends up to 39" tall
- Includes a bungee cord to secure loads
This Milwaukee M12 RedLithium High Output 5.0Ah XC5.0 Battery Pack, which is compatible with more than 125 M12 cordless tools, is $63 less than Home Depot charges. It comes with a 3-year manufacturer warranty and ships free. Buy Now at eBay
- 25% more power than standard M12 XC batteries
- 5.0Ah extended runtime for longer performance
- Performs in extreme temperatures down to -18C
- Chemical-resistant housing protects against oils and greases
- Compatible with 125+ Milwaukee M12 cordless tools
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Home Depot
|56%
|--
|$189
|Buy Now
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