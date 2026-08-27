In Home Depot's Labor Day Sale, this Milwaukee M12 FUEL Cut Off Saw starter kit is down to just $189. It's a massive drop and costs less than half of its original price of $439. It comes with two M12 XC 5.0 Ah batteries and a charger. Home Depot states this version runs with 25% more power and 25% cooler than the previous model. Shipping is free and the deal ends on September 9. Buy Now at Home Depot