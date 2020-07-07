It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- No warranty info is provided.
- Intel Core i3 CPU
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Professional
- includes keyboard, mouse, and WiFi dongle
- Model: RF610293
It's $581 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon PRO 300GE 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Bluetooth 5
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7BB47AV_1
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHz six-core CPU w/ RGB Air Cooling
- 8GB RAM; WD Black 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5700XT 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GT13-0280z
That's a $10 drop from last week and $100 off list. Buy Now at HP
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7BB48AV_1
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "2020JULYDEAL3" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All refurbished Dell items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
Save $120 on this 512GB SSD-equipped laptop. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available via curbside pickup only.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W40019US
Pad your order over $100 and add coupon code "86493" to bag this monitor at a $43 low. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- HDMI, DVI-D, and VGA inputs
- Model: 6VE27A6#ABA
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
That's the best shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
It's $100 under list price and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at HP
- includes keyboard, mouse, mouse pad, and headset
