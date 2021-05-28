HP m27f 27" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $190
eBay · 1 hr ago
HP m27f 27" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$190 $260
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by at least $25. (HP itself charges $70 more.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 2x HDMI inputs
  • AMD FreeSync w/ max 70Hz refresh
  • 5ms response time
  • Model: m27f
  • Expires 5/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
