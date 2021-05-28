HP m27f 27" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $190

It's the best price we could find by at least $25. (HP itself charges $70 more.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2x HDMI inputs
- AMD FreeSync w/ max 70Hz refresh
- 5ms response time
- Model: m27f
It's $65 under list and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at HP
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 6FN07AA#ABA
It's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Staples
- 1366x768 native resolution
- USB 3.0
- auto-rotating display
- blue light filter
- compatible with Windows or MacOS systems
- Model: MB168B
- UPC: 021112155952, 886227483655, 012300309646, 390819301956, 886227483631, 803982816900, 734911147706, 745559482043, 886227507610, 102930783128
Clip the $8 off coupon to save a total of $14 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by Superjare Direct via Amazon.
- adjustable length from 26.6" to 45.6"
- 70-lb. load-bearing capacity
- Model: 80313W
Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from
$89.99 $79, and laptops from $169.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Nitro 27" 1080p Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $129.99 ($87 off new).
That's a $60 low. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI 3 x USB 3.0
- DisplayPort 1.2
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: S3221QS
- UPC: 884116375623
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Apply code "HP21MD5" to drop the price $33 below our mention a day ago and save a total of $193 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's a $10 drop from our April mention and save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
That's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCle NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1022
- UPC: 195697202179
Get this price with coupon code "HP21MD5". It's $30 under our mention from last week, back at the lowest price we've seen, and a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
