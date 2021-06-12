Google Pixel 3 64GB GSM Android Smartphone for $175
eBay · 49 mins ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$175 $799
free shipping

  • Sold by your-best-store via eBay.
  • Available in Not Pink.
Features
  • 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • Model: XPIX34PX
