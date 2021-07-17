First Alert Garage 10 Fire Extinguisher for $15 for Ace Reward members

That's the best price we could find by $7, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- It's available via pickup/free delivery from store in limited ZIP codes.
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (It's free to join and members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.)
- rated 10 B:C and has a durable metal head, plus a commercial grade valve and trigger
- waterproof label w/ instructions
- metal pull pin
- Model: FE10GR
Expires 7/31/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a selection of fire extinguishers and smoke and carbon dioxide detectors Shop Now at Amazon
You'd pay over $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 10" x 3"
- inner compartment has three shelves
- requires 1 AA battery (not included)
It's the lowest price we could find by $56 and within a buck of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Score Mighty via Amazon.
- Available in White.
- get calls on your smartphone or tablet when someone presses your doorbell
- allows you to talk with visitors from your smartphone or tablet
- wire-free and weather-resistant design
- Model: AAD1001-100NAS
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "8MC95BMH" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by PriSecu via Amazon.
- 1080p resolution
- microSD card slot
- motion detection
That's a savings of $12 off list. Buy Now at Banggood
- This item ships from China and may take 2 to 3 weeks to arrive.
- The 30 cent shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- infrared night vision
- remote monitoring
- hotspot connection
- supports up to 8-128GB TF storage
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on almost 500 items across power tools, patio furniture, bird feed, coolers, fans, weed killer, and more. Many items have unique extra offers marked on page, such as BOGO offers, and discounts for members. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Choose from 25 models, with prices starting from $729. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Pictured is the Weber Genesis II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill for $729 ($71 off)
That's at least $2 less than most local stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- metal pull pin with safety seal
- mounting bracket and strap
- 5-B: C rated for vehicles
- Model: AUTO5
You'd pay $8 more to get it direct from the brand. Buy Now at Amazon
- Wireless Z wave technology
- battery-powered
- certified to work with smart home systems
- photoelectric smoke sensor
- electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor
- includes an 85 decibel horn
- single test/silence button
- Model: ZCOMBO
