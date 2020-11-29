New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Dell Slim External USB 2.0 DVD +/- RW Burner
$16 $40
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Opt for in store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee.
Features
  • compatible with Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10
  • Model: DW316
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals DVD, Blu-Ray & CD Drives & Burners Best Buy Dell
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 60% -- $16 Buy Now
Dell Outlet   $29 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price
Dell Home   $32 (exp 8 mos ago) -- Check Price