Abe's of Maine · 43 mins ago
$139 $542
free shipping
That's a low by at least $111. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
Features
- 5152 x 3864 image resolution
- Battery pack
- Battery charger
- Wrist strap
- Built-in tripod
- 20.5 megapixels
- Batteries included
- Model: 0107C001
Details
Comments
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb DJI Osmo+ Handheld 4K Camera and 3-Axis Gimbal
$199 $379
free shipping
That's $180 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by DJI via eBay with DJI's standard manufacturer's warranty. (Exact warranty terms are unclear.)
Features
- 4K video at up to 30 fps
- 3.5X optical zoom
- 12MP photos
- panorama function
- Model: CP.ZM.000425.E
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Fujifilm X100F Digital Camera w/ 32GB Memory Card, Ruggard Lyra 60 Camera Case
$999 $1,299
free shipping
That's $32 under the best price we could find for these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Available in Silver or Black.
Features
- SanDisk 32GB Extreme PRO SDHC UHS-I Memory Card
- Ruggard Lyra 60 Camera Pouch
- 24.3 megapixels
- Fujinon 23mm f/2 lens
- 1080p video recording
- built-in stereo mic & external mic input
- 3" LCD
- built-in WiFi
Abe's of Maine · 3 hrs ago
Fall Sale at Abe's of Maine
up to 35% off
free shipping
Save on a range of cameras from Nikon, Canon, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Abe's of Maine
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Canon Specials at B&H Photo Video
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on over 80 items, including lenses, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, flashes, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Canon Pixma MG2525 All-in-One Inkjet Printer
$50 $80
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- print, scan, copy
- 8 ipm Black and 4 ipm color
- 4800 x 600 max print resolution
- Model: MG2525
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Canon ImageCLASS Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer
$124 $170
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge $160 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 26 ppm print speeds
- up to 2400x600 dpi resolution
- automatic 2-sided printing
- 250-sheet paper tray
- 802.11n wireless and mobile printing (with app download)
- Model: LBP6230DW
B&H Photo Video · 4 days ago
Canon PIXMA TS302 Wireless Inkjet Printer
$50 $70
free shipping
It's $20 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- Max Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi
- Max Printable Area: 8.5 x 26.6"
- Print Speed: 4 x 6" Photo in 65 Seconds
