Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Dick's Sporting Goods · 41 mins ago
Camp Chef Pellet Grill Jerky Rack
$60 $80
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

Tips
  • Click the product page for compatible Camp Chef Pellet Grills and Smokers.
Features
  • works with your existing Camp Chef Pellet Grill and Smoker
  • designed for cooking jerky, fish, wings, ribs, and more
  • frame sits inside smoking chamber
  • expands cook area from 429 sq. in. to 1584 sq. in.
  • Model: PGJERKY
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Dick's Sporting Goods Camp Chef
Memorial Day Popularity: 3/5 Pellet Smoker
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register