Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24" Propane Gas Smoker for $142
New
Walmart · 26 mins ago
Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24" Propane Gas Smoker
$142 $410
free shipping

It's $16 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best price we could find today by $16.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • temperatures from 50° F to 550° F
  • 3 damper valves
  • matchless snap-ignition
  • Model: SMV24S
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals BBQs & Grills Walmart Camp Chef
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 65% -- $142 Buy Now
Amazon   $158 (exp 36 mins ago) -- Check Price
Tractor Supply Co.   $225 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price