eBay · 48 mins ago
Refurb Bissell ProHeat 2X Upright Carpet Cleaner
$119 $140
free shipping

That's $60 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "PROREFURB" to get this deal.
  • Sold by Bissel via eBay.
  • A Bissell warranty is included, but terms are unclear.
Features
  • large capacity 2-in-1 tank
  • 12 Rows Dual Action Advanced Brush technology
  • surround suction
  • built-in heater
  • Model: 1383
  • Code "PROREFURB"
  • Expires 3/16/2020
    Published 48 min ago
