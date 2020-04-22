Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Amazon Kindle Voyage 6" Reader
$70 $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by at least $6. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • 6" 300 dpi E Ink Carta touchscreen
  • 4GB storage
  • USB 2.0
