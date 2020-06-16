New
Best Buy · 49 mins ago
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 6" 8GB eBook Reader (2018)
$95 $130
free shipping

That's $5 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • with special offers
  • 6" 300 ppi glare-free display
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
  • IPX8 waterproof rating
  • Audible compatible (sign up for free trial)
  • adjustable LED light
