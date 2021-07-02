Wolfgang Puck 9-Quart Air Fryer for $70
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Wolfgang Puck 9-Quart Air Fryer
$70 $150
free shipping

That's $90 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Gray.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by NobodyLower via eBay.
Features
  • nonstick basket, pan, and drawer
  • temperature and time controls
  • Model: 688-368
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Wolfgang Puck Appliances
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 53% $64 (exp 5 mos ago) $70 Buy Now