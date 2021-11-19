Add it to the cart to take an extra 40% off for a total savings of $61. Buy Now at Talbots
- Shipping adds $8.95.
-
Expires 11/25/2021
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's 50% off and a great price on a tweed dress. Buy Now at Talbots
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee
- Available in Indigo Blue Tweed or Wild Aster Tweed.
Shop a variety of dress styles from just $8. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Truth & Fable Women's Lace Trim Bridesmaid Maxi Dress for $35.60 ($19 off).
Save on a selection of just over 20 dresses. Plus coupon code "EVE211030" takes an extra 10% off. Shop Now at Venus
- Pictured is the Venus Women's Sleeve Detail Dress for $8.99 ($30 off) via coupon code "EVE211030."
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $75 or more.
Save $8 off list price. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
Save on over 50 styles. Shop Now at Maurices
- Pictured s the Maurices Women's 24/7 Cheetah Babydoll Mini Dress for $10.98 ($19 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50.
Get additional savings off already drastically reduced clothing styles for women. Shop Now at Talbots
- Discount applies in cart.
- Pictured is the Cable Knit Cardigan for $53.99 ($36 off sale price).
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
The price drops in cart to $52 off list. Buy Now at Talbots
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
Save up to $64 off the list price. Shop Now at Talbots
- In Blissful Blue/Multi or Dark Grey/Multi.
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
The price drops in cart to $99 off list. Buy Now at Talbots
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
- In Indigo Blue or Red Plum.
Add a pair to cart to save $67 off the list price. Buy Now at Talbots
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Talbots
|55%
|--
|$48
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register