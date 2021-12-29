That's $40 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3 external antennas
- 4 LAN ports
- transfer speeds up to 1000 Mbps
- Model: TPARCHERA7-RB
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1625Mbps on both 5GHz bands; 750Mbps on 2.4GHz
- 1.8GHz 64-bit CPU
- 1 WAN; 4 LAN gigabit ports
- Alexa-compatible
- Model: Archer A20 V3
That's the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon, and $57 less than you'd pay elsewhere.
Update: It's now $141.22. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8K streaming up to 5400 Mbps
- 4x Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 3.0 media sharing
- Model: Archer AX73
That's $10 under our last mention and a low by $40 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8 GHz quad-core processor
- transfer speeds up to 5,952 Mbps
- 8 external antennas
- Model: Archer AX6000
Get this deal via coupon code "SAVEONCR15". That's $11 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by TP-Link via eBay.
- 1.5GHz tri-core processor
- 300Mbps on 2.4GHz; 1201Mbps on 5Hz
- 4 LAN ports
- Model: ax1500
It's $5 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- 256GB RAM
- up to 10 hours of use per full charge
- Model: MF928
Clip the 40% coupon and apply code "8CPOF42S". Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- WAN port
- covers up to 2,500-sq. ft.
- BSS color technology
- OFDMA and Mu-Mimo technology
That's the best price we could find by $86. Buy Now at Monoprice
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. coverage
- includes router and two extenders
- Model: 38623
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1.5GHz triple-core processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN ports
- speeds up to 5.2Gbps
- USB 3.0 port
- 4 antennas
- Model: RAX48-100NAS
Save on cameras and accessories, laptops, computer monitors, audio equipment, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping varies, but many items are eligible for free shipping.
Shop discounted camera lenses and accessories, headphones, laptops, memory cards and internal memory, drones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Lens for Sony E for $374 ($75 off list).
There are over 1,200 items in this sale including photography accessories, computer storage, audio equipment, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB UHSi-I SDXC Memory Card for $24.99 after savings ($3 low).
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10Hz to 30kHz frequency response
- 50mm neodymium drivers
- velour earpads
- 3.5mm stereo mini plug with 1/4" adapter
- Model: SR850B
That's a buck under our mention from October, and the best price we've seen. It's also $4 less than you'd pay to pick up in store at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- remote control via Kasa app
- voice control
- UL certified
- Model: HS220
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere and it's the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 4,500 square feet
- pairs with Alexa
- remote control via Deco app
- Model: DECO M3(3-PACK)
It's back at the same all-time low price that we saw on Cyber Monday. Buy Now at Amazon
- works w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana
- no hub required
- 2700K soft white
- 10W (60W equivalent)
- Model: KL110
That's $30 off list and within a buck of the best ever price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- remote access via the Kasa Smart app
- adjustable brightness
- fade on / off options
- voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana
- Model: HS220P3
