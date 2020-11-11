New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer Bundle
$79 $169
free shipping

It's the best deal we could find by $90. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 13A motor generates up to 2,000 PSI/1.6 GPM
  • onboard 1-liter foam cannon
  • 34" extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, & 35-foot power code
  • patio cleaning attachment and needle clean-out tool
  • 3 quick connect nozzles
  • Model: PX2598P-MAX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools Walmart Sun Joe
Black Friday Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
lsutiger9904
sold out!
59 min ago

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 53% -- $79 Buy Now