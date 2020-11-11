It's the best deal we could find by $90. Buy Now at Walmart
- 13A motor generates up to 2,000 PSI/1.6 GPM
- onboard 1-liter foam cannon
- 34" extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, & 35-foot power code
- patio cleaning attachment and needle clean-out tool
- 3 quick connect nozzles
- Model: PX2598P-MAX
Published 1 hr ago
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 33.8-oz. detergent tank
- 2,000 PSI
- 1.65 GPM
- Model: SPX2598
These start at $50 with third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.8-Amp motor
- 20" stainless steel blade
- dual-handed safety switch
- Model: HJ22HTE-PRO
It's $177 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- drill/driver
- circular saw
- reciprocating saw
- battery, 18V charger, and bag
- Model: PCK100K
On top of discounts on the bare tools, that's a savings of at least $68, although most stores charge $99 or more for the battery alone. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless 1/2" Drill/Driver for $99. (Including the free battery, it's a low by $68)
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
With prices from around $4, save on over 100,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Irwin Vise-Grip 6" Long Nose Pliers for $8.90 ($5 low)
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
Save $171 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Comet Lake 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- Model: 81WA00B1US
That's $52 under the best price we could find for a TV with these specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- 3 HDMI inputs & 1 USB port
- Roku streaming services, including VUDU, Netflix, Youtube, Disney +, Hulu, and more
- Model: 100021258
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- four attachments
- six speeds
- up to 75-minute run time
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $17 under our June refurb mention and at least $17 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- up to 13-ft reach
- adjustable, pivoting head
- 4-amp motor
- rust-resistant steel blade
- Model: SJH902E
That's $34 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most charge around $168 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- A 90-day Snow Joe warranty applies.
- 14" wide cut path
- 3 blade height positions
- 10.6-gallon bag
- mows over 10,000 sq. ft. on a single charge
- Model: MJ401C
It's $37 under what you would pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty applies.
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- cultivates an area 14" wide and up to 7" deep
- Model: TJ600E-RM
