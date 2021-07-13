Stanley FatMax 1-1/4" x 30-Foot Tape Measure for $20
Ace Hardware · 41 mins ago
Stanley FatMax 1-1/4" x 30-Foot Tape Measure
$20 $50
pickup

It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • high impact case with non-slip rubber
  • full tape blade coating
  • Model: 33-730
  • UPC: 076174337303
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 59% $20 (exp 8 mos ago) $20 Buy Now
Walmart 44% $29 (exp 4 mos ago) $28 Check Price
Amazon 26% -- $37 Check Price