Stanley FatMax 1-1/4" x 30-Foot Tape Measure for $20

New
Ace Hardware · 41 mins ago
$20 $50
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- high impact case with non-slip rubber
- full tape blade coating
- Model: 33-730
- UPC: 076174337303
Details
Comments
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
Lufkin 25-Ft. Tape Measure
$2.99 $10
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
Features
- graduated in 32nds for first 12"
- over 8 feet of blade standout
- Model: L925
Ace Hardware · 6 days ago
Ace Hardware Clearance Sale
up to $200 off
free delivery w/ $50
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
Light Bulb Clearance at Ace Hardware
from 49 cents
free delivery w/ $50
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Ace Hardware · 2 days ago
Ace Hardware 4th of July Savings
600 items on sale
Save on tools, paint, grills, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Weber Grills at Ace Hardware
$50 off
free delivery & assembly
Choose from 25 models, with prices starting from $729. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Pictured is the Weber Genesis II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill for $729 ($71 off)
More Offers
Walmart · 4 mos ago
$28 $50
$6 shipping
It's $22 under list price. Features
Amazon · 10 mos ago
$37 $50
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Stanley Hand
- 1-1/4" X 30'
- Model: 33-730
- UPC: 076174337303
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|59%
|$20 (exp 8 mos ago)
|$20
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|44%
|$29 (exp 4 mos ago)
|$28
|Check Price
|Amazon
|26%
|--
|$37
|Check Price
Sign In or Register