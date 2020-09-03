That's $223 under last month's mention and the best price we could find by $123. Buy Now at eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Apple HomeKit
- Alexa and Google Assistant enabled
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR65X800H
- UPC: 027242919839
Save $220 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10- & HLG-compatible
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Android TV smart platform (access to apps including CBS All Access, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Sling TV, and YouTube)
- compatible with Chromecast, Alexa, Google Assistant
- Model: XBR65X900F
- UPC: 027242909878
Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG
- Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- smart apps (Netflix, Prime Video, etc.)
- 2 USB ports
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR-85X900H
Elsewhere you'd pay the same but without those lucrative gift cards! Buy Now at BuyDig
- You'll receive a $100, $50, and $40 gift card within two to four weeks.
- 3840 x 2160 4K display
- 16GB on-storage RAM
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Android OS
- Model: XBR85X800H
Thanks to the gift card, that's a $47 low. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG
- Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- smart apps (Netflix, Prime Video, etc.)
- 2 USB ports
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR65X900H
- UPC: 027242919730
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Save on TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. Prices start at $89. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest we could find by $320. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 & HLG support
- webOS Smart TV features
- works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: 70UN7070PUA
A few stores match this price, but it's a low by $25 while most charge $330 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV
- 3 HDMI inputs
- HDR10
- Model: 50S425
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 3 HDMI ports, USB
- Model: NS-40D510NA21
Grab kids' clothes from $7, men's and women's t-shirts from $9, women's shoes from $11, and men's shoes from $13. Shop Now at eBay
- Add to cart to see the final prices.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
It's $41 under list, $18 under our mention last week, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: MDRZX110BK
It's a popular price point (many stores are matching, or close), and $41 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- reduce ambient noise by 95 percent
- 80 hours of battery life
- Model: MDRZX110NC
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb of this best-selling console by $10. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day warranty is provided.
It's an all-time low and $2 cheaper than Amazon's price, but many stores still charge between $30 and $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay. (May take 5-13 days to ship).
- It's also available via Best Buy Direct with curbside pickup if you don't want to wait.
It's $102 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K HDR PROCESSOR X1: See premium 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture. Upscale everything you watch to near-4K with 4K X-Reality PRO.
- TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation
- GAME MODE: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.
- SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks.
- WORKS WITH ALEXA: Stream smart camera feeds with your voice. Through an Alexa enabled device, just ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, turn up the volume, and more.
- APPLE AIRPLAY 2 and HOMEKIT SUPPORT: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices with your Sony TV for effortless smart home management and content streaming.
- HDR and DOLBY VISION: Bring scenes to life with striking highlights, deeper darks and vibrant colors.
- MOTIONFLOW XR: Less blur, even in fast scenes. Content appears with lifelike motion.
- Model: XBR65X800H
- UPC: 027242919839
