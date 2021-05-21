Sennheiser RS120 II On-Ear Wireless RF Headphones for $70
Certified Refurb Sennheiser RS120 II On-Ear Wireless RF Headphones
$70 $100
free shipping

It's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
  • frequency response of 22Hz to 195kHz
  • range of up to 328 feet
  • charging cradle
  • Model: RS120 II
