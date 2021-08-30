Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $170
eBay · 17 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$170 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get them for $82 less than you'd pay in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Black or White.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
  • auto on/off and smart pause
  • active noise cancellation
  • leather ear pads and headband
  • Model: M3 AEBT XL
  • UPC: 615104314382
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $270
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$270 $400
free shipping

It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • auto on/off and smart pause
  • active noise cancellation
  • leather ear pads and headband
  • Model: M3 AEBT XL
  • UPC: 615104314382
Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $304
Walmart · 4 mos ago
Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$304 $400

It's $96 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

  • auto on/off and smart pause
  • active noise cancellation
  • leather ear pads and headband
  • Model: M3 AEBT XL
  • UPC: 615104314382
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 57% -- $170 Buy Now
Amazon 32% $330 (exp 2 mos ago) $270 Check Price
Walmart 23% -- $304 Check Price