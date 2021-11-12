That's a buck less than our refurb mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find for a new one by $151. Buy Now at Walmart
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
Save $30 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Radeon FreeSync
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 1800R curvature
- Model: LC24RG50FQNXZA
- UPC: 887276301945
That's $65 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) max resolution
- HDMI & USB 2.0
- access to smart TV apps without turning on the computer
- mobile connectivity just through your monitor
- AirPlay 2 integration
- HDR10 compatibility
- built-in speakers
- Model: LS24AM506NNXZA-RB
It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Save on brands including Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkVision T23i-20 23" 1080p LED Monitor for $193.99 (low by $38).
Take $48 off with coupon code "30XXES6O". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Foowin Shop via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2 USB-C ports
- mini HDMI port
- built-in dual speakers
- 3.5mm audio port
- leather stand cover with magnetic function
- includes Type-C to USB-A female cable
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Huanuo Shop via Amazon.
- raises monitor 4.7"
- holds up to 33lbs.
- 15.8" x 11.8" x 4.7"
- Model: HN-LM5
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Take up to $19 off select large candles in a variety of scents. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Large 2-Wick Tumbler Candle for $10 ($10 off).
- Choose store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping.
There are 9 sets to choose from, the ones we have a list price for are a savings of $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- pictured is the Just Play PJ Masks Collectible 8-Piece Figure Set for $5 ($10 off)
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Apply coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" to get the best price we could find for a refurbished unit by $372 and the best price we've seen without a trade in. Buy Now at eBay
- In Cloud Blue or Cosmic Black.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 6.7" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X Display
- 12GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-G986UZKAXAA
Shop a selection of Smart TVs from 50" to 86". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A Series QN70Q60AAVXZA 70" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 ($352 off).
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
