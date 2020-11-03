New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung 200W 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
$135 $200
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
Features
  • Bluetooth
  • Dolby Audio and DTS
  • smart sound
  • game mode
  • Model: HW-T450/ZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Samsung
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 32% -- $135 Buy Now