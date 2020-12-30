New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Samsonite Pivot 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set
$134 in cart $179
free shipping

That's $281 less than you'd pay on Samsonite's site. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In several colors (Lagoon pictured).
  • Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
Features
  • includes 20", 25", and 29" cases
  • Model: 103173XXXX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear eBay Samsonite
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 83% $176 (exp 1 yr ago) $134 Buy Now