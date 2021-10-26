It's $28 under our September mention, $110 off list, and the best price we could find by $30, although most retailers charge at least $649 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by EcoFlow via eBay.
- 3 AC outlets
- built-in 600W inverter
- Model: RIVER600Pro-US-BP
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply code "HH9AC9X6" to save $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Veektomx via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Black or White.
- USB A port
- built-in micro, USB C, and Lighting cables
- LED display battery indicator
- Model: VT201-US-Black
Clip the on-page coupon to save $130. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tuous via Amazon.
- 4 AC outlets
- 2 PD USB-C outputs
- 5 USB ports
- 2 DC car ports
- 300-watt
- recharge via car or wall outlet, or solar panel (sold separately)
- includes AC adapter and car charger
- Model: YR
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "X8LXUSEU" for 40% off and $4 less than we saw it two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Momax Technology via Amazon.
- 18-watt QC 3.0 USB-A and PD USB-C output ports
- Qi compatible 10W wireless charge
- USB-C and Lightning input ports
- MFi certified
- Model: IP91MFI
Apply coupon code "50AK" for a savings of $135. Buy Now at Aukey
- 100W PD charging
- 297Wh
- double helix charging
- AC, DC, lighter socket, USB-A, and USB-C output ports
- Model: PS-RE03
Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL03
It's a savings of 92% off list price. Additionally, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping ($8.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 12W USB-C PD fast charge
Apply coupon code "DNS231" for a savings of $20. It's a buck under our July mention. Buy Now at RAVPower
- overheating, overcurrent, and overcharging protection
- 18W PD 3.0 USB-C port
- 18W QC 3.0 USB-A port
- 12W iSmart USB-A port
- 30W tri-output
- LED display
- Model: RP-PB231
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Alternatively, add two pairs to your cart and the price drops to $45. (A low by $68.)
- Available in Core Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Apply coupon code "UC2XSZQH" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
That's the lowest price we could find by $8 for a pack this size. Buy Now at Amazon
- latex free
- molded nose clip
- 3-layer filter system
- Model: PPE201DMM001
It's savings of 30% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticarve via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "These are so handy to keep in the car (or even around the house). They are quick and easy to use in the car if you don't have time for a professional detail."
- reusable
- also cleans printers, cell phones, calculators, TV remotes, computers, and more
- leaves no residue
- Model: TCG001
