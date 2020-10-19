That's $77 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 1.8lb capacity
- instant heat
- QuickClean basket
- dishwasher safe basket & drawer
- Model: HD9621/96
Published 38 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $10 under our refurb mention from last week and $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay in like new condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- heats and blends
- 1.2L capacity
- 6 preset programs
- Model: HR2204/70
That's $4 off list and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes the motor, lid, blade, basket, and chopper bowl
- Model: HR2505/26
That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- intuitive touch display
- 12-step grinder adjustment
- makes espresso, hot water, cappuccino, coffee, latte macchiato, and americano
- includes a measuring scoop, water hardness test strip, a Qu a clean filter, lattego storage lid, and grease tube
- Model: EP3241/54
Save $160 over the best price we found for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- In White.
- Sold by householdgear via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- dishwasher safe drawer and basket
- keep warm function
- 4 preset functions
- 0.8 kg capacity
- digital display
- 1,425-watt
- Model: HD9641/66
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Apply coupon code "8OVSMOKF" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- 6 power levels
- double burner
- handles
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 smart programs
- makes 8 cups cooked
- dishwasher-safe cooking pot & accessories
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.)
Update: The price has increased to $72.25. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
That's $31 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay in like new condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- includes battery and charger
- variable-speed and reversing control
- front mounted LED
- Model: DCF682N1
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by $176. Buy Now at Costco
- uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
- heats up to a consistent 446°F
- Model: HD6371/94
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Red.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- 3 rotary blades
- shave wet or dry
- integrated pop-up trimmer
- rechargeable Lithium-ion battery
- Model: AT811/40
The price drops at checkout. It's the best we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes foil shaver, steel blade shaver, extra-wide hair trimmer, various trimming guards, and nose & ear trimmer
- DualCut technology
- 5 hour run time on a single charge
- fully washable
- Model: MG7750/49
Most stores charge at least $58. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 adjustable lengths
- 80 minutes of run time
- dual sided design
- self-sharpening blades
- Model: BG7030/49
