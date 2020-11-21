New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Pack A19 LED Smart Bulbs
$90 $135
free shipping

That's a savings of $45 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • requires Philips Hue Bridge (not included)
  • rated lifespan of 25,000 hours
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Hue, and Siri
  • Model: 562785
  • UPC: 046677562786
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Home Improvement eBay Philips
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Pack A19 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue
$90 $135
free shipping

It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Simple to Get Started; Set the mood with 16 million colors. Control your Philips Hue Smart Lights all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device or your favorite voice assistant. Add up to 10 Hue Bluetooth/Zigbee smart bulbs with the (free) Hue Bluetooth app. When ready to connect a voice assistant, just go to Settings > Add voice assistant in the Hue App.
  • Certified for humans: Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience neededtheyre actually simple.
  • Lifetime: 22 years or 25,000 lifetime hours (based on industry average usage), Energy Star Certified
  • Previous Hue Customers; This smart light, while Bluetooth compatible, will continue to work with your Hue Hub and can be seamlessly integrated into your current Hue Ecosystem. With the Hue Hub, you can control up to 50 smart lights throughout your home (even outdoor). Create timers and routines to automate your entire smart home lighting setup. Control your lights while away from home or add accessories such as motion sensors and smart switches to further enhance your experience.
  • Set the right mood: Style up your home decor with color accents or set up fun light colors for your next party. Support your day with pre-set light recipes, to get you energized in the morning and wind you down after a long day.
  • Model: 562785
  • UPC: 046677562786

Used 2 times · Verified: 11/21/2020 · Save $45.00 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 33% -- $90 Buy Now
Amazon 33% -- $90 Check Price