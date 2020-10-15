New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Refurb Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine
$399 $700
free shipping

That's $201 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
Features
  • Aquaclean compatible water filtration
  • 15 bars of pressure
  • Model: EP3221/40
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Philips
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 42% -- $399 Buy Now