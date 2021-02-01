Save $20 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in Frosted Silver.
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $250 under list and the best price we could find.
- Available in Frosted Silver (pictured) or Glacier Blue.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- triple rear cameras (48MP, 12MP, and 16MP)
Stop in to a Metro store and get this phone free (a $300 value) when you activate a new line.
- Plans start at $40 for one line, or $70 for two lines.
- You must "port-in" an eligible non-T-Mobile or T-Mobile-based MVNO number to a new line of prepaid service on Metro by T-Mobile to get this deal.
- Qualcomm octa-core 5G chipset
- 6.49" LCD
- 128GB storage
- quad camera
Get unlimited calling and texting in the US over the Nationwide Sprint Network for free.
- text and call without WiFi
That's $130 off and the lowest price we could find.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's the best price we could find by $199.
- In Polar Night
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: TA-1243-BL
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome.
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more.
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Get ready for the big game coming up with a range of wall mounts starting from $12,
remotes from $30, soundbars $98, home theater projectors from $360, and TVs from $448.
- Pictured is the LG 65" 4k HDR LED UHD Smart TV for $696.99 (low by $152).
- Pictured is the LG 65" 4k HDR LED UHD Smart TV for $696.99 (low by $152).
Shop and save on headphones, camera accessories, cell phones, networking, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Klipsch R5 Active Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $19.99 ($100 off list and a low by $9).
