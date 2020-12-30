That's the best price we could find by $220. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Polar Night.
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: TA-1243-BL
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
That's a savings of $68 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's a savings of $6 off list price. Shop Now at Google Play
- Fully featured Application Manager
- Advanced Backup/Restore/Share
- Advanced Auto Backup System
Samsung opens up reservations for their newest line of Galaxy smartphones with $50 ($60 if you use the Android Shop Samsung App, which is free) in credit for accessories ranging from smart watches, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- No payment required up front (this is just reserving a spot in the pre-order line). You are only charged when you place an order.
- You can also get a quote on eligible phones for trade-in (up to $700 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $550 off.
- No guarantees, but we've usually seen added goodies with preorders, ranging from gift cards, more instant credit, free subscriptions to premium services (like Youtube or Spotify)
- This series is rumored to launch January 14 and release January 22.
That's $100 under last week's mention, $501 off list, and the lowest price we could find for this build exclusive to B&H. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ235
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
It's a savings of $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.44" color LCD screen
- FM tuner
- 3.5mm headphone output
- Model: SDMX24-008G-A46B
