New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Android Smartphone
$380 $700
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $220. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • In Polar Night.
Features
  • Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
  • 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
  • Front 24MP wide selfie camera
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: TA-1243-BL
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Nokia
Unlocked Android Smartphone Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 45% -- $380 Buy Now