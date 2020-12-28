Save $170 off list. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Phantom Black or Steel Grey.
- works w/ Apple & Android
- comes w/ 2 straps (leather & silicone)
- stainless steel case
- 1.2" AMOLED display
- 8GB storage
- Wear OS
- Model: M360FS19-PB
-
Published 2 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's at least $15 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
You'd pay $20 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Anchor Gray pictured).
- It's compatible for the Apple 38mm Watch, and Apple 40mm Watch
- Model: MWTQ2AM/A
That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Rock Black.
- 1.3" always-on AMOLED display
- 14 sport modes
- 20-day battery life
- water resistance to 165 feet
- 12 military grade certifications
- works in extreme temperatures, including rapid temperature changes from -40 to 158°F for up to two hours
- Model: W1919US5N
- UPC: 851572007696
That's $91 under our October open-box mention and the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's $100 less than you'd pay for a new one from either Best Buy or Amazon.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Grey/Black.
- A 1-year Guarantee Cellular warranty applies.
- Sold by Guarantee Cellular via eBay.
- always-on Retina display
- electrical and optical heart sensors, built-in compass, and fall detection
- water resistant to 164 feet
- Model: MWVF2LL/A
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
It's $300 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- front 16MP selfie camera
- triple rear cameras (48MP, 12MP, and 16MP)
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED touch display
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 610214661821
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- spring-loaded suspension
- supports shockmounts, holders, and pop filters
- 3/8" mounting thread
- deskmount clamp
- Model: MCRANE1
That's a savings of $68 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.2" HD display 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 32GB storage, expandable to 512GB
- 3,550 mAh battery
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera system
- Android 10 OS
- Model: XT2052-1
It's $25 under our mention from August and lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Denim Blue at this price.
- Discount applies in cart.
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2520 21:9 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP, 16MP, and 5MP triple rear cameras & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAGL0003US
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48 MP triple camera system
- built-in stylus
- Model: XT2043-4
More Offers
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
