Michael Michael Kors Women's Striped Ribbed Stretch Viscose Dress for $56

KorsVIP members get an extra 15% off via coupon code "15FORYOU". They also receive free shipping. (Not a member? it's free to join.) That puts it at the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- 61% viscose / 36% nylon / 3% elastane
- Model: MU180802FG
Apply coupon code "GFRAYS" to save $34 off list. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- It's available at this price in Burgundy Pink Stripe.
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5 shipping charge or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- 100% cotton
- Model: 578576
That's $38 less than buying direct from Guess. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's
available in several colors (Red Glen pictured)Red Glen only.
It's $54 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nautica
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders $50 or more ship free.
- It's available in Yellow.
KorsVIP members get an extra 15% off via coupon code "15FORYOU". They also receive free shipping. (Not a member? it's free to join.) That's $9 under our June mention, $198 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured) in sizes from XS to M.
- waterproof polyester
- Model: MC68720
Save on over 1,000 handbags, totes, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Charlotte Large Logo and Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag for $89 (over $130 elsewhere)
Save an extra 25% off a range of clothing, handbags, shoes, watches, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members get an extra 15% off via coupon code "15FORYOU". They also receive free shipping. (Not a member? it's free to join.)
It's $131 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 1 back zip pocket, 1 back slip pocket, & 6 front slip pockets
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Michael Kors
|68%
|--
|$56
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register