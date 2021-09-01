LG C1 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799

That's the best price we could find by $298. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by firstclasstvs via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- game mode, sports mode
- Model: OLED65C1PUB
- UPC: 195174006047
Published 59 min ago
That's a $57 low. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- supports HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- built-in Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa voice control
- WiFi 5
- 4 HDMI inputs, 3 USB inputs
- Model: UN43AU8000
That's $18 under our last mention, $340 under list price today, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- In Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's the best price we could find by $18, and a $10 drop from our mention from last month, and best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 6.8" P-OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- triple 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP camera
- Model: LM-V600AM
It's $8 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- VA panel
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- Model: 32GK650F-B
It's $51 under our mention from March and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync & Nvidia G-Sync compatible w/ 144hz refresh rate
- HDR 10
- one DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs
- Model: 27GN800-B
- UPC: 719192641976
It's $403 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- OLED DISPLAY: Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you'll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.
- 9 GEN 4 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with our best processor. The a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K uses deep-learning algorithms to detect scenes and genres to make your content look its best no matter what or when you're watching.
- GAME OPTIMIZER: Game Optimizer gives you easier access to all your game settings, while the latest HDMI allows for fast gaming speeds. Plus, you'll get low input lag and fast response times with Auto Low-Latency Mode and HGiG.
- GOOGLE ASSISTANT & ALEXA BUILT IN: Theres no need for an extra device just ask your TV for music, weather, news, your Amazon shopping list, and more. Plus, conveniently control your connected home and smart devices.
- HOME CINEMA EXPERIENCE: Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. See movies exactly how directors intended with Filmmaker Mode. And with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels, your favorite content is at your fingertips.
- WiSA READY: Connecting high-fidelity speakers is easy and wireless with WiSA connectivity. Enjoy high-quality and immersive surround sound. Up to 5.1 Channel support.
- Model: OLED65C1PUB
- UPC: 195174006047
It's $403 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
