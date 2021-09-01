LG C1 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799
eBay · 59 mins ago
LG C1 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$1,799 $2,500
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $298. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by firstclasstvs via eBay
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • game mode, sports mode
  • Model: OLED65C1PUB
  • UPC: 195174006047
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs eBay LG
4K HDR Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
LG OLED65C1PUB Alexa Built-in C1 Series 65" 4K Smart OLED TV (2021) for $2,097
Walmart · 3 mos ago
LG OLED65C1PUB Alexa Built-in C1 Series 65" 4K Smart OLED TV (2021)
$2,097 $2,500
$50 shipping

It's $403 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
LG OLED65C1PUB Alexa Built-in C1 Series 65" 4K Smart OLED TV (2021) for $2,097
Amazon · 3 mos ago
LG OLED65C1PUB Alexa Built-in C1 Series 65" 4K Smart OLED TV (2021)
$2,097 $2,500
free shipping

It's $403 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 28% -- $1799 Buy Now
Amazon 16% -- $2097 Check Price
Walmart 16% -- $2097 Check Price