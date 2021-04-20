Most sellers charge over $60. Buy Now at LEGO
- It's on backorder and will ship within 60 days.
- VIP members are currently earning double points (through 4/21; it's free to join.)
- 878 Pieces
- Model: 10281
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
While it's list price, it's the only place you can score this newly released set. Buy Now at LEGO
- 2,354 pieces
- includes Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope
- measures approximately 8.5" x 21" x 13.5"
It may be a wretched hive of scum and villainy, but at least it's list price – it's been very hard to find in stock at retail price. Buy Now at Amazon
- it includes three of the seven members of the Modal Nodes, among other figures – they'll have to rearrange "Mad About Me" for a jazz trio
- Model: 75290
Choose from Creator, Marvel, Architecture, Dulplo, Classic sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Classic Bricks and Houses Set for $15.99 ($4 under what LEGO direct charges).
Shop for action figures ranging from Star Wars, Marvel, Transformers and more to help spark your child's imaginative play or just to build your own collection. Shop Now at GameStop
- Pictured is the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Chewbacca The Black Series Action Figure for $15.98 (low by $16).
- Shipping adds $4.99 but orders $35 or more ship free.
That's at least $10 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 30 minutes continuous ride time
- 14 mph max speed
- 12" pneumatic wheels
- Model: 15128090
Apply coupon code "9VM4MP57" for a savings of $395. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Uluiky via Amazon.
- 12-16-KM/H speed
- 8-10-KM/H mileage
- includes charger & toolkit
- 36V 3.6Ah lithium battery
- 143-lbs. maximum load limit
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon for a savings of $6, making it the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lurlin via Amazon.
- height adjustable
- 2 to 6 people can play at once
- includes 2 platforms, 6 pole main pieces, 4 joining pieces, 2 base connectors, 2 flying discs, & storage bag
- Model: T01
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- Delivered directly to your home 4 times a year (next issue is July 2021)
- Download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
Note: If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
Save on a small collection of figures and frames. Shop Now at LEGO
- VIP members get double points.
- Pictured is the LEGO Action Battle Hoth Generator Attack for $20.99 ($9 off).
- .Shipping adds $4.95, but orders $35 or more ship free.
VIP members earn double points through April 20. Points can be used to save on future purchases. Shop Now at LEGO
- It's free to join.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- 366 pieces
- build and customize your own levels
- includes Larry and a Goomba, Bob-omb, and Koopa Paratroopa
- Model: 71380
It's $32 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1226 pieces
- for ages 6+
- Model: 60198
Although price-matched at Target, that's $3 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 224 pieces
- 4 inches long
- Model: 31112
More Offers
- 878 Pieces
- Model: 10281
