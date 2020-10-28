That's a savings of $40 off and a great deal with the free battery. (You'd pay $60 for the battery alone.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- brushless motor
- up to 56° bevel
- 2.5" cut depth
- electric brake
- built-in LED light
- includes free battery
- Model: KXCS 124B-03
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
Add the saw to cart and the free battery will add automatically for a savings of $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee (free shipping is available on the saw, but the battery is available for pickup or truck delivery only).
- 5200RPM maintaining speed
- 2-9/16" cutting capacity at 90°
- high grade aluminum base
- battery has 3-LED fuel gauge
- Model: DCS570B
You'd pay $49 more for the saw and battery elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 3500 RPM
- 2.5" cut depth
- electronic brake
- depth adjustment
You'd pay around $44 more if you bought it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 3,700 RPM motor
- compact ergonomic design
- heavy gauge
- Model: XSS02ZR
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
It's $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- measures 72" x 38.5"
- plywood work surface with protective coating
- 600-lb. weight capacity
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery charge.
- measures 72" x 38.5"
- plywood work surface with protective coating
- 600-lb. weight capacity
- Model: 56185
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm, 18mm and 1/4", 5/16", 11/32", 3/8", 7/16", 1/2", 9/16", 5/8", 11/16", and 3/4" SEA and metric sizes.
- Model: 87717
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. (Stock varies by location.)
- 5 Phillips drives, 5 flat drives and 2 off-set screwdrivers
- Model: 324K12K
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|26%
|--
|$109
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register