Hitachi Metabo HPT 1-3/4" Coil & Roofing Nailer for $250
Hitachi Metabo HPT 1-3/4" Coil & Roofing Nailer
$250 $364
free shipping

Features
  • top loading magazine
  • adjustable shingle guide for USA and Canada
  • 70 to 120 PSI operating pressure
  • 120 nail capacity
  • includes two wrenches and one eye protector
  • Model: NV45AB2M
Details
Leave a comment!

