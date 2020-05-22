Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
Best Buy · 41 mins ago
HP Envy x360 Ice Lake i5 Quad 16" Laptop
$650 $850
free shipping

That's a savings of $200 off list price, and $100 under our mention from earlier this week. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD IPS display
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • built-in Amazon Alexa
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 15M-ED0013DX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Best Buy HP
Core i5 Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
HP · 2 hrs ago
HP Envy x360 Ice Lake i5 Quad 16" Laptop
$750 $850
free shipping

That's a savings of at least $100 off list price. Buy Now at HP

Tips
  • Best Buy charges the same price.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 15M-ED0013DX
↑ less
Buy Now