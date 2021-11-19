That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Corem3-8100Y Amber Lake Ydual-core processor
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB + 64GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: GA00519-US
- UPC: 193575002163
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
That's a $51 drop from our mention from three days ago, and the lowest price we could find by $31. Most stores charge $549 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- For the vast majority of people, this $499 Staples offer will be the best deal, but note that Micro Center offers it in Ice Blue for $450. For the Micro Center deal, you have to reserve it online, then pay for it in store.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00001
It's $5 drop from yesterday's mention, $155 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
- HP 11th-Gen i5 17.3" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD pictured for $590 ($110 off).
That's the best price we could find for a storm glass by $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doublewinsells via eBay.
- weather forecast gadget
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Men's T-shirts start from $11.70, women's tees from $6.53, men's sneakers from $37.55, and women's from $32.85. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Kayano 5 360 Shoes for $75.15 ($75 off).
That's a savings of $10 of list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- integrated HDMI connector
- dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity
- up to 4K HDR
- Model: GA01919-US
It's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
It's $16 under our June mention, $700 off list, and an all time low for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by times2sell via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
That's the lowest price we could find today by $8 and within $5 of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Verizon
- In Chalk.
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker and 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00515-US
- Good to Go: Pixelbook Go lets you stay unplugged for up to 12 hours [2] so you don't need to carry a charger. And when you do need a charge get up to 2 hours of use in just 20 minutes so you can keep going. [3]
- Made to move Pixelbook Go is lightweight - Barely 2 pounds It's 13 millimeter thin with a grippable design making it easier to carry [1]
- Get it done Fast: Pixelbook Go starts up in seconds and makes working a breeze. The 8th Gen Intel Core Processor is quick and responsive powering everything you do. And Chrome OS doesn't slow down over time so it always feels like new. [6]
- Go without worry: Pixelbook Go is designed to prevent things from getting off track. The Titan C security chip and built-in anti-virus software help protect your data. And Chrome OS updates automatically with the latest features and security. [5]
- Built for comfort: A backlit keyboard and Hush Keys make using Pixelbook Go comfortable and quiet. The touchpad is spacious and accurate so you only need to use a light touch. The fan less design stays cool to let you comfortably use it on your lap.
- Ready to entertain: With brilliant 13.3" HD touchscreen display and dual stereo speakers you get amazing picture and sound for watching movies editing photos, or video chatting. [4]
- Please refer to the product description section below for all applicable legal disclaimers denoted by the bracketed numbers in the preceding bullet points (e.g. [1], [2], etc.)
- This Google Product features the Google Seal for Online Marketplace when purchased from a seller other than Amazon.com.
- Model: GA00519-US
- UPC: 193575002163
