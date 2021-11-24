Thanks to the extra 10% off at checkout it's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Chewy
- Discount applies at checkout.
- measures 7.5" x 6.5" x 11"
- 3 speed settings and an optional UV C light
- filters the air in small rooms up to 78 square feet
- Model: AC4100
-
Expires in 6 hr
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
You'd pay $169 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Guardian Technologies via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- captures 99.97% of dust and allergens
- UV-C light helps reduce airborne bacteria, viruses, and mold spores
- Model: AC9200WCA
That's a savings of $180 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by guardiantechnologies via eBay
- HEPA filter
- 5 speeds
- 8-hour timer
- Model: RAC5350W
Keep the floors and air clean during the most wonderful time of the year. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum for $299.99 ($200 off).
That's $7 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- true HEPA filter captures 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns
- PlasmaWave
- Smart Sensors
- Model: 5300-2
Clip the $20 coupon and apply code "3GU8MQVG" to save $32. That's $10 under our mention from April. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White at this price.
- Sold by Ezif-US via Amazon.
- timer
- 3 fan speeds
- H13 True HEPA 3-in-1 filter
- up to 215-square foot coverage
- automatic filter change reminder
- Model: TPAP001
Apply coupon code "FR03" to get $8 under our mention from August and save $54. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- air inlet grille and washable pre-filter
- for rooms up to 370 square feet
- 3-stage HEPA filter
- air quality sensor
- 3 fan speeds
- Model: TT-AP003
- UPC: 661094420343
Save with up to 50% with deals for dogs, cats, and other pets. Get freebies with BOGOs on select items. Plus, eligible orders over $100 get an additional $30 discount in cart. Shop Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free with orders over $49.
In addition to discounted prices, most are also eligible for a BOGO promotion or an extra 10% to 40% off in the cart. Shop Now at Chewy
- Pictured is the Frisco 28" Faux Fur Cat Tree and Condo for $30.82 in cart (a total of $10 off list).
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free with orders over $49.
That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Chewy
- Discount applies at checkout.
- Available in Large at this price.
- locking zippers
- adjustable strap
- faux lambskin liner
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Chewy
- 3-stage filter system
More Offers
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 7.5" x 6.5" x 11"
- 3 speed settings and an optional UV C light
- filters the air in small rooms up to 78 square feet
- Model: AC4100
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Chewy
|44%
|--
|$50
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|38%
|$45 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$55
|Check Price
Sign In or Register