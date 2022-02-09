That's $90 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Make sure to scroll down and "select item" to add the POWERSTACK Battery.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- bevel capacity from 0 - 50° w/ tool-free bevel lever
- 4,950 RPM
- Model: DCS565B
That's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-amp motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter plate with 10 positive stops
- dual horizontal steel rails with clamping system
- Model: DWS779
It's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3,800 rpm motor
- up to 2x8" dimensional lumber at 90° and a 2x6" dimensional lumber at 45°
- Model: DWS716
- UPC: 885911605366
It's $54 off list and the best price we could find by $43. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- guide bar cover
- low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
- up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
- Model: DCCS620B
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge at least $299. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- XPS cross cut positioning system
- stainless steel miter detent plate
- oversized bevel scale
- brushed motor
- Model: DCS361B
It's about a buck under what you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- make rip cuts & crosscuts up to 24" wide
- for making straight, accurate, splinter-free cuts in plywood & other sheet goods
- Model: KMA2685
That is an $8 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- reciprocating
- adjustable blade guide
- designed for high-speed metal cutting
- also cuts aluminum, plastic, fiberglass, and sheet metal
- lever throttle
- 6 CFM air consumption, 90 PSI air pressure, and a 1/4" NPT air socket inlet
- Model: 30065A
That's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes Power Head, 10" pole saw attachment, 2.5Ah lithium battery, and standard charger
- the Power Head can be used with many EGO attachments, purchased separately
- Model: MPS1001
That is a savings of $36. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 5,200-RPM
- clear blade guard
- cuts ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, pavers, and a variety of tile
- includes 7" blade
- Model: KWS B72-06
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. This is an incredible deal since the battery kit retails at $149 in most stores. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 ($149 savings).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
You'd pay over $20 at most other stores.. Buy Now at Home Depot
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF36RASET
That's a savings of $9 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- change quickly between drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
That's the best deal we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
